Chartbook 377 "Not with a bang but a whimper". How Trump's United States denounced the global agenda of sustainable development and no one…
The image is from a year ago.
2 hrs ago
•
Adam Tooze
45
Top Links 712 Economic policy for men. Shein village. The Monkey King, the Sino-Soviet split and the Cultural Revolution.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
3 hrs ago
•
Adam Tooze
8
Chartbook 376 Trump trolling the Fed chair, whilst legal warfare rages over America's administrative state. Is America nearing stage 4?
Yes, the President of the United States did start his day on Thursday April 17 2025 by taunting Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve, the…
22 hrs ago
•
Adam Tooze
83
Top Links 711 The tariff tax hike. Babies and the macroeconomy. Inequality in the Han and the Roman Empire.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Apr 17
•
Adam Tooze
21
Top Links 710 Junk bond market in shock. North American interdependence. The garbage time of history & vintage Ballard.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Apr 16
•
Adam Tooze
36
Top Links 709 Where are tariffs going to hurt most? The quiet crisis in Korean-US relations & missiles on the Philippines.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Apr 15
•
Adam Tooze
31
Top Link 708 How austerity drove inflation in Germany. Nuclear uncertainty. Making pistons in North America. Stuart Hall on Marx.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Apr 14
•
Adam Tooze
26
Chartbook 375 Swords of Iron - Avi Shlaim & Jamie Stern-Weiner on Israel's war on Gaza.
Professor Avi Shlaim’s recent book, Genocide in Gaza: Israel’s Long War on Palestine, was named as one of the Books of the Year 2024 in the Times…
Apr 13
•
Adam Tooze
125
Top Links 707 Fiscal progressivity in the US. China's "china shock". Crypto’s Darkest Corner & Maltese hunters causing havoc.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Apr 13
•
Adam Tooze
24
Chartbook 374: As Trump triggers "sell America", will the result be "stage 4", the politicization of financial markets?
Everything was selling.
Apr 12
•
Adam Tooze
223
Top Links 706 Where America's cars come from. Dwindling aid. Camel economics. Add oil.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Apr 12
•
Adam Tooze
21
Chartbook 373 "We create our own reality" - Trump's delirious negative-sum populism, or how the Empire comes home.
As Trump’s erratic and extreme trade policy shakes the world economy, the basic question of this week is the classic question of realistic political…
Apr 11
•
Adam Tooze
266
