Chartbook is a regular newsletter featuring writing, statistics, charts, links, book recommendations and more from Adam Tooze, one of the leading commentators on economics and history.

Chartbook addresses themes from the political economy of the eurozone, to the economic history of China and the philosophy of history that might help us make sense of Nazi Germany and Albert Speer.

It is the sort of mixture that you would expect from the author of Wages of Destruction, Statistics and the German State, Deluge, Crashed and Shutdown. If you are interested in the breath of my work, check out my website adamtooze.com.

Often, Chartbook essays are spawned as elaborations of pieces you may have come across in the LRB or Foreign Policy, the New Statesman, the Guardian, Social Europe and occasionally the FT. But for me the newsletter is a new type of writing and the project is steadily evolving.

Chartbook started out, as the name suggests, as a series of charts. I still do include a lot of tables and charts. But, more and more, I have found myself writing essays that address both topical and historical issues, unearthing pieces of historical research I have not published elsewhere and using the newsletter as a motor to drive new attempts to make sense of things.

When, six years ago, I was first getting into social media (yes, as recently as that), I chose as my facebook banner this image by Paul Klee.

Paul Klee, Vorhaben, 1938

Source: Wikimedia

Klee’s title is Vorhaben, a compound German noun made up of the prefix “Vor” i.e. in front or before, and “haben” i.e. to have. Vorhaben is the thing you “have "in front of you”, the project or undertaking.

I love the way Klee’s figure is not so much a whole body as an outline with an eye. Not a closed body, but a sentient filter, sifting the dense and dark world on the left, into the still disorderly but lighter world on the right-hand side. Whatever order there is, is emergent, not a given, fixed or solid, but formed out of the fragments. That is very much the spirit of the Chartbook undertaking.

Apparently in renaissance aesthetics there was a concept of non-finito, referring to the specific beauty and meaning that attaches to things that are unfinished, in which the desired form is visibly struggling to emerge from the raw material. That’s the spirit of the material presented here.

Even, if incomplete and somewhat raw, the pay off is substantial. The open-endedness, the mélange of different styles and materials I am using in the newsletter, is allowing me to achieve a synthesis of interests and ideas that has eluded me in my work to date. I am delighted that so many readers have decided to follow along.

