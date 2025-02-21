Chartbook

Feral Finster
Feb 21, 2025Edited

A Scary Enemy is useful to the German ruling class for several reasons:

1. As a pretext for crackdowns and demonizing dissent

2. As an way to get the chumps to rally round the flag

3. As a reason why the chumps also can't have nice things

4. As a way to stall discussion of reform or even a more equitable share of economic or political power

We see all of the above in europe and germany.

Geoffrey G
Feb 21, 2025

Thank you for this sobering analysis. It's unfair to ask this, I know, but what is the explanation for such societal stupidity? It's easy to critique what went wrong, but how could it go right?

I'm American, but live in Sweden, and similarly, I wondered as soon as I moved here why the Swedes had completely dismantled their military capacity. Wasn't Russia, their historical enemy, right next door? I know that Sweden hadn't fought a war for two centuries, but they certainly *experienced* one during WWII. And they took the Cold War quite seriously, for decades fielding a national draft mobilization, the world's 4th largest air force, and even a clandestine nuclear weapons program (6 months from the bomb!).

And then came the "peace dividend." But there was time to wake up since. At least since Russia invaded and occupied parts of Georgia. At least since the first time Russia invaded and conquered parts of Ukraine in 2014. And there has been a expansion in military spending. There has been speeches and dialogue and a restart of the nation's civilian defense programs, etc. But it's all just been so very deficient? Why?

