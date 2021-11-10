Chartbook

Chartbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
vladcykka12's avatar
vladcykka12
Nov 10, 2021

Goddamn Adam, you really are an army of grad researchers, not a single person. How do you manage to put out solid pieces, consistently, day-after-day?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deep's avatar
Deep
Nov 10, 2021

Very good analysis on energy market.However in India's seasonal factor played a major role in coal shortage.During monsoon months coal mines are unable to produce as much due to water logging.This year was a very unusual late monsoon withdrawal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Tooze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture