Chartbook

Chartbook

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Andy Vantino's avatar
Andy Vantino
May 6, 2024

"in the midst of a mounting hunger crisis, Somalia’s Humanitarian Plan witnessed a 50% reduction in funding between 2021 and 2023". 📢

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Charlotte Miller's avatar
Charlotte Miller
May 7, 2024

Looks like a perfect place for Saudi Arabia to use those trillions in sovereign wealth fund, as that problem is on their doorstep. Better there than a soccer team. Of course, they have no regard for the lower classes at all, as evidenced by their importation of Phillipinos and other minorities to do their dirty jobs.

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