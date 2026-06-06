Chartbook

Chartbook

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Brian Rosen's avatar
Brian Rosen
1hEdited

“Food for thought.” The expression now sounds archaic since I can have all the thinking done for me.

Rupture is a word that weighs more now. The ties of history perhaps need to be cut, or not, since the horse analogy is apt.

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Jack B's avatar
Jack B
1h

What does it take for a human to survive? Food, shelter, a community where he/she can find status? What else? For most of the "civilized" era lower classes the later was achieved by work and skills. Butcher, baker , barista, goat wrangler, ect. But as machines take over the search for status get harder and more frustrating. What has been coming for working class jobs for 200 years is now coming for high status jobs. As a retired carpenter I have to ask. Why is it suddenly a crises?

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