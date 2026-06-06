In Berlin last week, it was a panel with good, sensible people, making proposals that I largely agree with.

And, yet - as happens quite frequently at the moment - I felt like the mad uncle in the attic, crying fire!

Whence my dysphoria?

If the theme of a meeting is “Crisis and Transformation” - in the abstract, in the large, in the here and now - can we really begin our answer by invoking old promises?

The promise of municipal socialism? (NOTHING against the Mamdani project. More on the political economy of NYC to come over the summer.)

Or, the promise of price stabilization, vouchsafed by historical examples?

Or, the hope of financial market and digital regulation, to delivered by the EU. Because who else?

Don’t we have to start by asking: What time is it?

Which historical continuities can we still meaningfully invoke?

Or, after a nice pushback (h/t DC), to the point that at any given moment there are multiple temporalities and timelines in play:

Not “What time is it?”, but “What times are these?”

In the moment, what came to mind was the analogy between the idea of layered temporality and the layering of overtones in sound.

We can specify not just a note, but its quality.

I tried (and failed) to illustrate the point from the stage. On a flute it is easy to demonstrate.

The word I was looking for - it struck me later - was timbre, or tone color

So what times are these, could be translated into a question about the timbre of this moment.

The relative presence of difference resonances of the past, of anticipations of the future.

On the panel, in Berlin, last week the differences weren’t nuanced.

We were in different worlds of time and sound.

My co-panelists were playing pleasant historical tunes. Urgent, no doubt. Serious. But, ultimately, they were familiar tunes.

As I listened, I realized that I could not carry that tune.

Not only because I am not one for easy policy prescriptions. But because the world just seems too ruptured, punctuated, discordant.

As I scan the news, the tones that form in my head are not a tune.

Even Penderecki’s Threnody would seem too orderly, too orchestrated, too clearly theatrical.

With regard to time, the assumption of historical continuity seems borderline nostalgic.

As the organizer of the meeting said to me beforehand, talking about crisis almost seems like welcoming an old friend.

Why assume the relevance of precedent?

And with the loss of precedent, do we not also have to let go of inspiring examples of the past?

Or if we do invoke them, must we not, at least, display a high degree of self-consciousness.

Must we not acknowledge such arguments as exhibiting something akin to a camp sensibility?

Perhaps my intense sense of rupture had to do with the fact that I had volunteered to do ten minutes on US capitalism and AI.

I had Nordhaus’s (2021) vision of the “euthanasia of the labouring classes” (sic) in my head.

And THAT Dallas Fed graph. The one that calmly maps the end of the US economy as one option for the next couple of decades.

Perhaps my dysphoria had to do with just having read Niall Ferguson’s latest from Hoover in which he asks precisely the kind of unprecedented question that was not on the agenda in Berlin:

Are we the horses? This was the question posed by the historian Matthew Lowenstein in a 2023 paper. “In a world with Artificial Superintelligence,” he wrote “humans will flourish only at the pleasure of more intelligent machines … the replacement of horses by industrial technology took centuries, whereas the replacement of humans after the advent of powerful AI is likely to take less than a decade.” Following the horse’s domestication on the Eurasian steppe nearly 6,000 years ago, the world horse population grew from less than half a million to a peak of over 100 million. The UK horse population grew from roughly 1.3 million in 1811 to 3.3 million in 1911. But it then slumped … By 1965, there were only 21,000 horses still being used in British agriculture, a decline from peak to trough of 98 percent. The U.S. farm horse population peaked between 1910 and 1920 at roughly 20 million, but then plummeted to 1.6 million in 1974, a decline of 92 percent. The steam engine and then the internal combustion engine had rendered the horse obsolete. This did not lead to unemployment. It led to population collapse. The fact that there remain roughly 7 million horses in the United States reflects our sentimental or atavistic fondness for riding as a leisure-time activity. … From my vantage point, large language models are rapidly getting better and better at precisely the things I do well. Gemini can write sophisticated and well-researched historical articles very fast indeed, with only occasional “hallucinations” (i.e., fabrications). ChatGPT and other LLMs already generate a very large proportion of student assignments and probably grade a rising share of them, too. Claude is clearly better at coding than almost everyone. It has also developed a rather endearing nutty-professor persona. I devote some of my time to trying to anticipate economic and political developments on the basis of historical data and human intelligence. But Mantic’s prediction engine now seems to be as good as the best human superforecasters. … Given the available evidence, I find the idea that I am essentially a mid-twentieth-century horse quite plausible, though the employment prospects for, say, plumbers may be brighter so long as world models remain in their infancy and humanoid robots struggle to perform simple tasks such as running.

Or, perhaps, I was remembering the mood in the final session of the seminar I taught at Columbia this spring. The session was on AI, US capitalism and democracy. The sense of gathering anxiety, of truly radical uncertainty, I have not felt in a classroom before.

My point was not that we should all be taking strong positions on whether or not AI will have an imminent or dramatic impact on the economy.

The point is that the question is urgent. The range of possible answers is spectacular. No one knows. And all the while, anticipations of that future and trillion-dollar wagers are driving markets and creating wealth on a scale that dwarfs anything before seen.

Since 2022, as averse as I am to nominating “central dynamics of capitalism”, AI has clearly been the driving force of US capital accumulation - not finance, not oil, not the military-industrial complex. The level of stock market concentration has reached a historic pitch.

This poses a delirious set of questions, for us all. Delirious and inescapable, surely. I assumed.

Except not, in that auditorium in Berlin.

Which forced the exclamation from “the historian on that panel” - me - What time is it?

Which could be seen either as a radically historical, or ahistorical question. Depending on how you take it.

And then a few hours later, starting some summer reading, I found the famous preface to Mann’s Zauberberg (Magic Mountain) - a narrative published in 1924 about the era before 1914 - with this wonderful passage:

The exaggerated pastness of our narrative is due to its taking place before the epoch when a certain crisis shattered its way through life and consciousness and left a deep chasm behind. It takes place—or, rather, deliberately to avoid the present tense, it took place, and had taken place—in the long ago, in the old days, the days of the world before the Great War, in the beginning of which so much began that has scarcely yet left off beginning. Yes, it took place before that; yet not so long before. Is not the pastness of the past the profounder, the completer, the more legendary, the more immediately before the present it falls? More than that, our story has, of its own nature, something of the legend about it now and again.

And that patched things together for me.

We may not have experienced a Great War, but is there not a similar sense of rupture separating us from the the 20th century and its precedents, its models and its inspirations?

Has that history not become legendary?

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