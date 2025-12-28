Top Links 965 Oracle's CapEx shock. The German credit crunch of 2022. Work-related deaths & Žižek "chats" with Kotkin about Stalin.
A Marketplace in Plovdiv by the Czech painter Ivan Mrkvička.
Oracle’s CapEx shock:
Management raised the FY26 capital expenditure outlook to $50 billion. That is a $15 billion increase from the previous guide. Oracle is now spending on infrastructure at a scale rivaling …