Top Links 961 Zero-sum economics. Trump's family network. India's coal addiction. Mobiles and stables.
Joel Daniel Phillips “This is the New Appearance of Venice,” 2018
Zero-sum world as diagnosed by John Burn-Murdoch
Per capita economic growth across the west has averaged less than 1 per cent a year since the financial crisis, down from more than double that in the previo…