Top Links 956 Dollar reserves. The politics of hunger in Sudan. Microscopic robots & Ralph Lauren's Christmas.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
David Wojnarowicz (American, 1954-1992), Untitled (Buffalo) (1988)
Source: University of Connecticut
When we talk about the role of the dollar as a reserve currency we have to reckon with quite how much dollar reserves have actually changed since the late 1990s.