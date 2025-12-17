Top Links 954 Financial nihilism. Italian gold. Confronting defeat & Modi v. the Maoists.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Ion Bitzan, Recolta, 1962
“Financial nihilism”
Over the past five years, the number of shares traded each day in the US has risen by 60 per cent to around 18bn. The retail share of short-dated stock options has grown from a third to more than half. Young people are succum…