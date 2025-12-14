Top Links 951 Prime age workers scarcity. Italian alternate history. VW Doubling down on China & The Minimal Winning Coalition.
Corneliu Baba, The Chess Player, 1948
Prime age workers are becoming more scarce
The number of countries in which the working age population is shrinking has risen from two in 1980 to 50 today, and it will reach 77 by 2040.