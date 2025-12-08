Top Links 945 Why the US feels so expensive. The electrotech solution space. The history of degrowth & the most remote village in China.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Zlatyu Boyadzhie, Diptych, 1941
What income does a household really need to be able to get by without undue strain in US society in 2025, and why does it feel like the financial threshold for a middle-class life has been climbing ever higher?