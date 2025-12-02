Top Links 940 China's export surge. Baby Lenin, involution & Accenture the mega consultancy.
MARIO SIRONI Bozzetto manifesto Fiat Balilla
Since Covid Chinese exports and imports have decoupled.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese exports and imports tended to move in tandem. Since then, however, a clear decoupling has taken place: goods exports have risen well…