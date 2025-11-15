Top Links 922 Unhappy American consumers. (Unexpected) inflation tax. Accelerating singlehood & how the Abraham Accords have come to Central Asia.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
The Soviet war memorial in Berlin.
Americans are even less happy about the economy under Trump than under Biden!
Going beyond government programs, most Americans are very unhappy about the state of the economy. They see high grocery prices and a very weak job market. Con…