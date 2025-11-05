Top Links 912 Which energy transition? Mountain Pass, the mother load of rare earths. Palantir ontology. "(P)rofligate like a floodlight in the sun".
Mikhail Prekhner. Model aircraft enthusiast. USSR. 1934. For the magazine USSR in Construction, 1935, №1. Silver gelatin print.
Source: Collection of the Multimedia Art Museum, Moscow
Energy transition? Which energy transition?