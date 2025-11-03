Top Links 910 When trillion-dollar stocks swing. Can Asean perserves its balance? After the ballot & pools of blood you can see from space.
Willem Claesz Heda, Still Life with a Roemer and Watch, close up, 1629
Individual stocks have gained or lost more than $100bn in market value in a single day 119 times so far this year, the highest annual total on record.