Top Links 900 Napoleonic debt levels. Trading steaks. Gazan trade routes and the Soviet love of German trucks.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Augusto Giacometti, Abstraktion nach einem goldenen Schild, 1937.
Gross public debt as a share of GDP in advanced economies stands near 110%, close to an all-time high. Last time debts as a share of GDP were this high was around the Napoleonic war.