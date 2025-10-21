Top Links 897 AI's trillion-dollar loss-makers. TSMC's very real profits. Cockroaches v. termites. Coca =/= cocaine.
Iwasaki Tsunemase, from the Honzo Zufu collection, circa 1928.
AI the trillion dollar loss-makers.
Ten loss-making artificial intelligence start-ups have gained close to $1tn in valuation over the past 12 months, an unprecedented increase that adds to fears about an infl…