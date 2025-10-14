Top Links 890 The repo man cometh. What is at stake in the US shutdown. Putting the world on its side & rebuilding Coventry.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Amadeo de Souza-Cardoso (Portugese 1905 - 1918), “Green Eye Mask”, (1915) from Wikiart
The repo man cometh.
An estimated 1.73 million vehicles were repossessed last year, the highest total since 2009, according to data from Cox Automotive, an industry-research firm. Since…