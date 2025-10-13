Top Links 889 Levi’s are back. How business likes crackdowns. New geographies and the last colony in Africa.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
'Vostok 5' spaceship by Cosmonaut Valery Bykovsky from the Soviet space program (launch date June 14, 1963). State Museum of the History of Astronautics C.E. Tsiolkovski - Kaluga / Russia © Axel Ruhomaully
Levi’s are back
Levi’s is less exposed to Donald Trump’s harshest …