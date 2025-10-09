Top Links 885 Questioning dollar weakness. Hollywood's economy. Supermarionation & how Zoroastrians played the Great Game.
Harry Sternberg, Bethlehem Steel in Moonlight, 1937
Artist Harry Sternberg, born this day in 1904, created this etching with aquatint, "Bethlehem Steel in Moonlight."
Is the dollar weak? And, if so, when did that weakness start?