Top Links 878 American consumption. Alien tracker. Why Argentina has more dollar reserves than the US & the world's most persecuted people.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Adrian Ghenie (Romanian, born 1977). “Nickelodeon” (2008). Source: Christie’s
American consumption
Personal spending in the United States increased by 0.6% from the previous month to $21.112 trillion (on an annualized basis) in August of 2025, picking up from 0.5% in July…