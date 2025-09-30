Top Links 876 Why Milei needs bailing out. Anti-gun charms in Lagos & Linda, Linda, Linda.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Simryn Gill, Small Town At the Turn of the Century 1999-2000
Paul Krugman on why Milei need bailing out
… my immediate reaction when I first heard about Milei’s inflation plan was, “This sounds a lot like the Argentine tablita 2.0.” What? In the late 1970s both Argentina …