Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.

James Lesesne Wells (American, 1902-1993). “Bus Stop, Ghana” (1972). Source: Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art

I love these flowcharts of how big business makes money.

The Wall Street Journal reports that OpenAI signed a $300 billion, roughly five-year compute purchase with Or…