Top Links 844 Fed independence. The great lumber price-spike. Shorting Palantir & Tetsuo The Iron Man.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Sylvia Maier Instagram
Joe Weisenthal on talking to Lev Menand about Trump and Fed independence.
And so again, this was a real lightbulb that went off in my head after talking to Lev. It’s not so much about the Fed going from independent to not independent. In the first…