Top Links 835 Why trade within Latin America and Africa is stalled. Why China is pushing for elections in Myanmar and the business of doodles.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
William Johnstone, Portrait of Mrs J.E. Winand, 1945
Progress on African trade has stalled.
Africa is the hub of global population growth for the coming decades. Africa’s trade makes up a tiny share of global trade and it is lower in the 2020s than it was in the 2010s. A…