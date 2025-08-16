Top Links 831 The stained glass moment. Tomato trade wars. The genetics of Heinz 1706 & Nongqongqo
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Detail St Mary Magdalene Church, Crowmarsh Gifford, Oxfordshire. North chancel window by Charles de Vic Carey, 1961. Charles de Vic Carey was the teacher at Wimbledon Art School of Brit Pop Art icon Pauline Boty
Tomato trade wars
In the 1990s, tomato fields covered more t…