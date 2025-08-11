Top Links 826 How markets learned to love the trade war. How fiscal policy loses its discretionary scope & the global peanut butter rankings.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Alarm (Danger Zone), Neil Dallas Brown (1938–2003), Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum
If anyone was waiting for markets to react to Trump’s latest trade offensive the way that they did to Liberation Day, they were sorely disappointed. The losses from earlier in the year…