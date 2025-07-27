Top Links 811 Dali and the dollar. Making the most of the “longevity dividend”. The fall of the Roman Republic and how a Baywatch star became a Berlin hero.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
"Avida Dollars" an anagram for "Salvador Dali" invented by a jealous Andre' Breton in 1939. It was intended to be derogatory. Dali was not insulted.
Photograph by Philippe Halsman
German vehicle exports to China have plunged increasing the pressure on Europe’s leading man…