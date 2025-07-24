Top Links 809 About that dam in Tibet. Supermarketisation. The history of political arithmetic & China's "Five Major Homes".
Avigdor Arikha (Romanian-French, 1929-2010). “David Playing Before Shaul” (1955). Source: MutualArt
Victor Długacz (later Avigdor Arikha) was born to German-speaking Jewish parents in Rădăuţi, but grew up in Czernowitz in Bukovina, Romania (now in Ukraine).[1] His father…