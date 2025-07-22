Top Links 807 Vietnam's manufacturing boom. Chongqing: China's motorcycle capita. The Walls Do Not Fall.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Mark Rothko, Agitation of the Archaic, 1944. Source: Whitney Museum of Art
Rothko explained: "The picture deals not with the particular anecdote, but rather with the Spirit of Myth, which is generic to all myths at all times."
Source: National Gallery of Art
Vietnam has re…