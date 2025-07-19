Top Links 804 A quadrillion dollar market. The NHS, the UK's national religion, in crisis & development as the "master key".
Tomás Sánchez (Cuban, born 1948), “La adoración del árbol”, 2003. Source: artnet
Global Cross-Border Payments: A $1 Quadrillion Evolving Market?
The global cross-border traditional and crypto payment market approached one quadrillion dollars in 2024.