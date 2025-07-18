Top Links 803 Big pharma's patent cliff. Stealthgas and the "dark fleet". The etymology of the "golden triangle".
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Kudzanai-Violet Hwami (Zimbabwean, born 1993). “Bira” (2019). Source: Astra Magazine
For decades, medium-sized economies, like Germany, have had an outsized share of global car markets. Since 2020 China has got in on the global car market, and since it is a far larger m…