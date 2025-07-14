Top Links 799 Slum Song. The markets reward Israel. Scattered Spiders are coming for your groceries and living in the first century of world wars.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Hughie Lee-Smith (1915–1999, U.S.), Slum Song, 1944. Oil on canvas, 26 ¾" x 30 3/8" (68 x 77 cm)
Anyone wondering how much Israel gained from its 12-day war with Iran can find an answer in financial markets. The nation’s currency, debt and equity lead the world in terms …