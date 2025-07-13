Top Links 798 A poor start for the dollar. Lighting up Africa. Estonian barbed wire. The Chinese in Vietnam.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Martin Wong, Narcolepsy, 1986 oil on canvas. Source: Artnews
The dollar is off to its worst start to a year in more than half a century.
The United States’ currency has weakened more than 10 percent over the past six months when compared with a basket of currencies from t…