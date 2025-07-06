Top Links 791 How war displaced tariffs from the news agenda. Gold in China. Roman sewerage & hapax legomenon.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for opening your Chartbook email.
Hermann Gradl (German, 1869-1934). “Nymphenburg, Germany” Source: Art Institute Chicago
BCG modelled plan to ‘relocate’ Palestinians from Gaza
Boston Consulting Group modelled the costs of “relocating” Palestinians from Gaza and entered into a multimillion-dollar contract to help launch an aid scheme for the shat…