Top Links 786 Coal and the climate crisis. European auto dividens. Pitching for Gaza work. Hot Money. Metaphysical authority in Pakistan.
Francis Bacon (Irish-born British, 1909-1992). “Landscape with Pope/ Dictator” (1946). Source: Francis Bacon
More than 30 percent of all CO2 emissions since the Industrial Revolution have come from burning coal.