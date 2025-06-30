Top Links 783 Congressional Alpha, the Iberian power failure. Global land grabs and the history of bed bugs.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Rudolf Schlichter (German, 1890-1955). “Lady with red scarf” (1933). Source: Arthive
Congressional Alpha
In April, well-known runner and Republican senator Josh Hawley reintroduced his Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments Act, which would ban…