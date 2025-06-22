Top Links 777 Standout productivity. China bottoms out. AIDS deaths & the "Californian Ideology"
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Lawrence Carroll (Australian, 1954–2019), “Sunday studio road – 1,” 2019. Source: Artnet
“Data dependent”? Splits begin to open up in the Fed leadership
Donald Trump’s tariffs have opened a schism at the Federal Reserve as top policymakers spar over whether to cut interes…