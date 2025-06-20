Top Links 775 America's data disaster is here. Bimodal oil prices. Defending Angela Merkel and what is wrong with Ford engines.
Nikita Kadan, Children are surrounded by art
America’s data disaster is here
“We’re out of time. The current commissioner announced a reduction of the sample by 5,000 households just to keep publishing the rest. Every time you reduce the sample, you lose detail,” said Bi…