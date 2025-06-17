Top Links 772 Private equity polarizes. South Africa's growth chances dim & the Holy Alliance as "steampunk Terminator".
Albert Oehlen, Absteigende Heisse Strahlen (Descending Hot Rays), 2003
Private equity is increasingly polarizing: Blackstone, the largest private equity group is sticking to a fee-based approach, while Apollo and KKR embrace insurance-powered models