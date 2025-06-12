Top Links 767 The surge in global steel production that is not glutting global markets. Fiscal federalism in Nigeria and the MidEast AI play.
Richard Gessner, Treibstoffwerk im Bau, 1941.
As the share of steel production that is traded has collapsed, the idea that vast overcapacity is swamping global markets has far more to do with politics than economics.