Top Links 759 The privatization of ICE detention. The monsoon comes early. Mogadishu under pressure & an African road.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Carl Grossberg The Belts 1933 Deutsch: Schwingrad mit Treibriemen
In the US prison system as a whole it is easy to exaggerate the importance of privately owned prisons, but for ICE’s immigration crackdown, private detention facilities are key: