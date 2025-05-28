Top Links 752 Phases of economic history/ascendant economic ideologies. China's renewables megabases & how banana bunches are organized.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Josef Scharl (German, 1896-1954). “The massacre of the innocents” (1942). Source: Arts in Exile
Gotta love this tabular history of the world economy and the ascendant schools of economics, from Steven Blitz at TS Lombard.