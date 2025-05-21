Top Links 745 The coming student loan shock. Who wants to invest in Saudi? Stalin's man in Belgrade.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
FRANZ RADZIWILL,The Red Aeroplane, 1932
The Credit Score Impact of the Pandemic Forbearance
The pandemic forbearance on federal student loans naturally had a rather large impact on credit scores for affected borrowers. Page 8 of the Student Loan Update shows an 11-point i…