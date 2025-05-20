Top Links 744 When will America's economy stall? The Swiss franc under pressure. China's domestic coffee boom & a tragic vision of the civil rights movement.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Karl Hubbuch “Hilde with hairdryer, bicycle and Breuer chair”, 1928/29.
“These guys don’t want . . . ‘economic stability’, They want to really live the American dream.”
Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona, who won in a swing state carried by Trump, recently said one of the …