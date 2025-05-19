Top Links 743 How markets learned to live with Sheinbaum. Lacking education in the US, really, really hurts. Saudi oil policy & the strange beauty of the Liaoning.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Wang Shilong 王世龍 (Chinese, 1930-2013). “China, Portrait of a Country—Irrigation Project” (1974). Source: M+
After the collapse following Sheinbaum’s huge election victory, Mexican stock markets seem to appreciate her determined and competent response to the Trump shock.