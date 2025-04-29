Top Links 723 Argentina's sweetheart loan. The pope who lost his country & vasectomies for capybaras.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Antonio Henrique Amaral. Source: Casatriangulo
How things go when you are not just any old IMF client, but Trump’s “favorite president”
The IMF’s latest jumbo loan to Argentina — a serial defaulter now led by a close Donald Trump ally – raised red flags for many of the F…