Top Links 709 Where are tariffs going to hurt most? The quiet crisis in Korean-US relations & missiles on the Philippines.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Paula Rego, ‘Dog Woman’ (Pastel on canvas, 1994)
Paula Rego: The artist who helped change the world
Rego's feminist sensibilities had been ignited since her teens, when she read Simone de Beauvoir's The Second Sex, among other texts. Women, their pleasures and pain, trium…