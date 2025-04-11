Top Links 705 American imports. Can China make safe LNG carriers? Dark Enlightenment & the makers of missiles.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Marie-Louise von Motesiczky (1906–1996), “At the Dressmaker's,” 1930. Source: ART Uk
Born in Vienna in 1906 to a wealthy, assimilated Jewish family, the painter Marie-Louise von Motesiczky enjoyed a lively social life among the prominent figures of intellectual and cultu…